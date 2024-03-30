On Monday, I took submissions for the best sports stories on Substack this month. Y’all came through with a bunch of great work. I’ve sorted the submissions into a roundup of 10 for your weekend deep dive.

If you had any additional favorites, drop them into the comments or the chat, which is now open again.

In 2018, a draft analysis website launched with the intention of improving NFL draft coverage. It changed the industry. And now it seems to be disappearing. What happened?

By Arif Hasan

Submitted by Cody Stoots “I literally the other day lamented to a colleague about The Draft Network's fall from grace and asked ‘whatever happened there?’ Then days later this spectacular piece dropped. The free portion was incredible and I immediately subbed to read the rest.”

Hanif Abdurraqib's exploration of life's biggest questions in "There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension"

By

"Your hijab is not going to stop you from doing anything."

By

A bonus chat with Kim Clijsters

By

From demolition to contention, quickly

By Quinn Everts

By Joe Praino Andy Ruther

Submitted by

: “The Dirty Sports Podcast recently joined Substack and is well worth a subscription. Joe and Andy give a breath of fresh air to the dull and corporate sports media coverage that plagues all the major networks today. Their background as comedians makes the show very funny and entertaining as well.”

How Substack launched my career in motorsport and brought me back to journalism

By

Submitted by

: “Incredibly inspiring.”

The GOAT is real and not just a product of nostalgia

By

I got stuck in a tactical wormhole this week and you have to come with me.

By

Submitted by Vinh Cao “Really enjoyed Sean Shapiro's piece breaking down the decision to block shots or box out your man in the defensive zone. Interesting numbers, insight from NHL execs and coaches, video examples, etc.”

In 1971, baseball joined the rest of the country and put on the shortest short-shorts it could find

By

Submitted by

: “Project 3.18 has been on absolute fire of late.”