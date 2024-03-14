Substack Sports

Jess Bunyard
Coaching Care Creativity
Mar 14Liked by Austin Tedesco

I'm new, trying to grow. Got a good idea of content/brand etc, but wanting to make sure I'm reaching the audience. I've got a format/schedule of when I post, I've also got some social media presence for the page. Looking for any tips and tricks

Trajuan Briggs
The Blueprint
Mar 14Liked by Austin Tedesco

No true comment just want to say thanks for creating this space for all of us to ask, learn, and engage. I tell my student-athletes all the time to hit up office hours if they’re confused or want to learn more so I’ll definitely utilize this!

Jacob Sutton
JSuttHoops
Mar 14Liked by Austin Tedesco

Not a growth question (though I have many of those): but what’s your favorite Sports substack at the moment, Austin? Could be for any reason at all and could be transient as well.

TennisInsideNumbers
Tennis Inside Numbers
Mar 14Liked by Austin Tedesco

Hi Austin! Could you please add Tennis Inside Numbers (https://tennisinsidenumbers.substack.com/) to the recommendations list on Substack Sports? It is a newsletter 100% dedicated to professional women's tennis, publishing data-based match analyses. Thank you!

Megan aka @shegotgame
The SheGotGame Newsletter
Mar 14Liked by Austin Tedesco

I’m really curious about preferred posting times/days to boost readership. I’ve tried a few different times and I do think there’s (obviously) a higher open rate when something is particularly newsy. Also I’m wondering about tiers vs. just one subscription and if you’ve seen success more with one or the other. Thank you!

Raziq Rauf
Running Sucks
Mar 14Liked by Austin Tedesco

Not directly Substack-related but I'm currently looking for a literary agent. If anyone has a link, there's a first edition in it for you 🙃

John Nassoori
The Mind Room
Mar 14

What's the most effective way of increasing the rate at which you convert free to paid subscribers? My conversion rate is around the 1% mark, which (from a quick look at a few Substack threads) looks quite low, but short of inspiration on how to change that! Interested to hear ideas 💡

Kissy Rakhlin
Kissy’s Newsletter
Mar 15

I am a newbie here and would love advice on growing my amount of followers. I’ve been trying to engage more on notes, leave comments, post almost daily, and I guess I just want to know that’s it’s working!

Erik Buchinger
Gunslinger Buzz
Mar 14

I'm going to increase my site from $6/month and $60/year to $10/month, $100/year in a few weeks.

Once I do that, I'd do a 50% off annual discount once a week that is only advertised on the newsletter header that day and have that expire at midnight, so that would only be available for about 12 hours. No social media promotion or info in the actual newsletter. Just in the header for free subscribers. I'd also add "exclusive discounts" to the list of benefits for free subscribers.

I thought this would be a good way to both increase annual paid memberships and free subs, so let me know what ya think about this.

Heloisa de Souza
The Good Football
Mar 15

Thank you for creating this space, Austin! This is super helpful.

I wasn't able to join yesterday, but just went through the different comments and, now that I am planning on going paid, the tips I found here will come in handy.

If anyone has any general advice for going paid, I'd love to read them!

