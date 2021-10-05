Why subscribe?

Substack Sports is a new community for the platform’s athletics-inclined writers, podcasters, video creators and fans. I’m Austin Tedesco, former ESPN editor and current Sports Partnerships Manager at Substack. My goal is to make Substack the destination for the best sports writers, creators and fans on the Internet, something that you are already actively contributing to.

I’ve been wanting to set up a space for us to gather, learn and collaborate for a while now. If you subscribe, here’s what to expect:

You’ll get one post a week. Sometimes it will be a resource, like how to use Chat during a live game or how to monetize a premium sports show. Sometimes it will be an interview or a guest post. Sometimes it will be office hours. And once a month I’ll ask for your picks for the best thing you’ve watched, read or listened to on Substack, which we’ll compile and publish here.

If you’re a sports publisher who subscribes, you’ll go on this publication’s recommendation list. I’m going to take advantage of Substack’s new feature that unlocks the ability to recommend an entire network, growing our corner of this platform by putting you and your work in front of everyone else who signs up.

A lot of things will be geared towards sports writers and creators, but if you’re a sports fan and reader who's interested, I’m going to try to make it worth your time, too.

My former colleague Royce Webb has been organizing these great collaborations between NBA writers on Substack. A lot of y’all have been asking for better ways to facilitate this kind of thing. I’m hopeful you can do it here, connecting in the comments and Chats then firing off DMs about working together.

This is a space for everyone, from new sports writers looking to grow to established podcasters to readers considering a launch. Looking for a place to get started? The chat is open. Hop in and say hi.