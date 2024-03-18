Subscribe
‘I want people to subscribe and discover something new every day’
NBA writer Tom Haberstroh on his big scoring drought story, using the Substack network and what’s next
Mar 18
•
Austin Tedesco
and
Tom Haberstroh
28
Substack Sports office hours: March 14
Have questions about publishing, growing, or going paid on Substack? Ask them here.
Mar 14
•
Austin Tedesco
19
The Substack questions y'all ask me the most
And my answers
Mar 7
•
Austin Tedesco
31
February 2024
Welcome to Substack Sports
A new community for the platform’s sports writers, podcasters, video creators and fans.
Feb 27
•
Austin Tedesco
132
Video on Substack gets a major upgrade
Video has become a major part of the Substack experience for many publishers and their readers. Now it’s getting an upgrade.
Published on On Substack
•
Feb 25
Upgrading Substack’s recommendation network
The best way to grow just got better
Published on On Substack
•
Feb 24
Hanging out in Marc Stein’s ‘virtual sports bar’
Some of the best NBA chat happens in the Substack app
Published on On Substack
•
Feb 24
Making writers’ lives easier
Introducing new support for writers, including a powerful chatbot, moderation tools, and a dedicated writer success team
Published on On Substack
•
Feb 24
Saying yes to sports on Substack
While sports media goes through a transformation, it can thrive with a new model
Published on Substack Reads
•
Feb 24
